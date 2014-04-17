San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) has published more information on companies than any other review site that compares identity theft protection services. The BIDTC team provides more information on companies like Identity Guard so potential customers can make a confident decision when signing up.



For those consumers who are hesitant inputting their personal information over the Internet and signing up, BestIDTheftCompanys.com provides a direct number to contact Identity Guard’s membership services. The direct phone number allows customers to feel at ease when signing up with their service.



“Though I only had Identity Guard for a short time, I liked the service provided,” Identity Guard customer Maddie said. “I liked the prompt notifications I received and the credit reports and monitoring I could get under ID Guard’s service. And that’s just the tip of their service offers. Definitely recommend ID Guard.”



Unlike other review sites that only have one review of the company and product, the BIDTC has their expert review along with REAL customer reviews. The BIDTC team believes that the more reviews, the better insight you can get on their product and service before signing up. Currently, Identity Guard has at least eight customer reviews that tell about their experience with Identity Guard.



The most unique and informative piece of information presented on BestIDTheftCompanys.com is their visual snapshot of the backend access for members only. The BIDTC team displays actual images of what the user interface would look like once you are officially signed up.



Other unique pieces of information that is included in the Identity Guard profile includes:

- A price breakdown of all the available plans and prices

- Easy-to-understand fine print summaries

- One-minute review video

- List of company’s recent national awards and certifications



In simple words, Identity Guard customer Chance said, “Awesome, and worth the money.”



About BestIDTheftCompanys

BestIDTheftCompanys.com provides reviews, resources and research on all things related to identity theft. Identity protection companies are appropriately ranked based off of expert and customer reviews.



Consumers can find more information on all identity protection companies on BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Amber Newby

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com