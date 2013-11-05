Identity Protection Company Gets Near-Perfect User Score

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) has reviewed more than 40 identity theft protection services, and found Identity Force to be a leading competitor. IdentityForce customers even ranked them with a 9.5 out of 10, having one of the highest average user score on BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



“I have a few friends that joined IdentityForce. They love the service and suggested I join to protect myself, my wife and kids,” BIDTC visitor Jim said. “I have had a great experience so far. The alerts are on target and their customer service people know their stuff.”



IdentityForce offers full protection and recovery products for affordable prices. Member can receive:

- Instant fraud alerts

- An identity report and score

- Full access to online protection tools

- $1 million insurance

- Threat alerts

- Access to certified protection experts



Not only is IdentityForce highly recognized by their customers for great products and customer service, but they are also recognized on a federal level. IdentityForce is approved by the United States General Services Administration (GSA) and was awarded the GSA’s Credit Monitoring, Data Breach Analysis and Independent Risk Analysis Services Blanket Purchase Agreement to fast-track identity protection services for organizations that suffer security and data breaches.



IdentityForce also leverages other quality resources and partners such as ID Analytics. ID Analytics delivers on-demand identity intelligence, which calculates an identity risk score to assist in identity risk and fraud management solutions. IdentityForce and ID Analytics’ partnership separates IdentityForce from all other companies, giving consumers a more comprehensive identity theft protection service.



“I have been a user of IdentityForce for just about a year. I like the options offered; it covers my credit cards, bank account information and Social Security number, and I get a credit score update each month.” said a BIDTC visitor. “I trust them. They’ve earned a solid reputation as far as I’m concerned. I would, and have, recommended them.”



About BestIDTheftCompanys.com

BestIDTheftCompanys.com investigates all identity theft protection companies in the industry and scrutinizes all of the factors to each company in order to summarize full reviews for consumers. Their website allows users, experts and companies to have a voice regarding identity theft protection companys’ products.



“I did a ton of research before choosing IdentityForce. I had this service for over two years now, and I am very happy with the service!” said Leigh, BIDTC visitor.



Consumers can find more details on IdentityForce’s company review by visiting BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Jeff Porter

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com