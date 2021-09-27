Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Identity Theft Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Identity Theft Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

Identity theft insurance is specifically designed to cover some of the costs related to identity theft. It reimburses victims for money spent on reclaiming their financial identities and repairing their credit reports. Those costs can range from phone bills to legal help. Policies often provide specialists who can help guide victims through the identity restoration process. Furthermore, the identity theft is the fastest growing theft across the globe. For instance, the Consumer Sentinel Network maintained by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (United States), tracks consumer fraud and identity theft complaints that have been filed with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and private organizations. Of the 3 million identity theft and fraud reports received in 2018, 1.4 million were fraud-related, and 25 percent of those cases reported money was lost. Therefore, the market is expected to propel with the highest CAGR during the projected period.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Erie Indemnity Co. (United States), The Hartford (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allstate (United States), American Family (United States), American International Group (AIG) (United States), Hanover Insurance (United States), AXA (France), Allianz SE (Germany), The Travelers Companies (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States)



Market Trend:

An Emergence of Artificial Intelligence



Market Drivers:

Rising Complaint Levels and the Increasing Propensity for Large-Scale Data Breaches Have Boosted Consumer Awareness of Coverage

The Growing Credit Cards Fraud across the Globe

The Increasing Digital Payments is Likely to Increase the Fraud Cases Worldw



Opportunities:

The Growing Demand from the Developing Countries



The Global Identity Theft Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Credit Card Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Bank Fraud), Application (Consumer, Enterprise)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Report Highlights:

- Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

- Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

- In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

- Recent industry trends and development activity

- Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity Theft Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Identity Theft Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Identity Theft Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Identity Theft Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Identity Theft Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Identity Theft Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Identity Theft Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Identity Theft Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Identity Theft Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Identity Theft Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



