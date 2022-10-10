New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Identity Theft Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Identity Theft Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Erie Indemnity Co. (United States), The Hartford (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allstate (United States), American Family (United States), American International Group (AIG) (United States), Hanover Insurance (United States), AXA (France), Allianz SE (Germany), The Travelers Companies (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States).



Identity theft insurance is specifically designed to cover some of the costs related to identity theft. It reimburses victims for money spent on reclaiming their financial identities and repairing their credit reports. Those costs can range from phone bills to legal help. Policies often provide specialists who can help guide victims through the identity restoration process. Furthermore, the identity theft is the fastest growing theft across the globe. For instance, the Consumer Sentinel Network maintained by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (United States), tracks consumer fraud and identity theft complaints that have been filed with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and private organizations. Of the 3 million identity theft and fraud reports received in 2018, 1.4 million were fraud-related, and 25 percent of those cases reported money was lost. Therefore, the market is expected to propel with the highest CAGR during the projected period.



by Type (Credit Card Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Bank Fraud), Application (Consumer, Enterprise)



Market Drivers:

Identity Theft is the Fastest Growing Theft Worldwide

The Growing Credit Cards Fraud across the Globe

The Increasing Digital Payments is Likely to Increase the Fraud Cases Worldwide



Market Trends:

An Emergence of Artificial Intelligence



Opportunities:

The Growing Demand from the Developing Countries



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



