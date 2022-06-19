New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2022 -- The Latest Released Identity Theft Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Identity Theft Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Identity Theft Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Erie Indemnity Co. (United States), The Hartford (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allstate (United States), American Family (United States), American International Group (AIG) (United States), Hanover Insurance (United States), AXA (France), Allianz SE (Germany), The Travelers Companies (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States).



Definition:

Identity theft insurance is specifically designed to cover some of the costs related to identity theft. It reimburses victims for money spent on reclaiming their financial identities and repairing their credit reports. Those costs can range from phone bills to legal help. Policies often provide specialists who can help guide victims through the identity restoration process. Furthermore, the identity theft is the fastest growing theft across the globe. For instance, the Consumer Sentinel Network maintained by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (United States), tracks consumer fraud and identity theft complaints that have been filed with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and private organizations. Of the 3 million identity theft and fraud reports received in 2018, 1.4 million were fraud-related, and 25 percent of those cases reported money was lost. Therefore, the market is expected to propel with the highest CAGR during the projected period.



Market Drivers:

The Increasing Digital Payments is Likely to Increase the Fraud Cases Worldwide

Identity Theft is the Fastest Growing Theft Worldwide

Rising Complaint Levels and the Increasing Propensity for Large-Scale Data Breaches Have Boosted Consumer Awareness of Coverage

The Growing Credit Cards Fraud across the Globe



Market Trends:

An Emergence of Artificial Intelligence



Market Opportunities:

The Growing Demand from the Developing Countries



The Global Identity Theft Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Credit Card Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Bank Fraud), Application (Consumer, Enterprise)



On 6 April 2020, Allstate is providing a Shelter-in-Place Payback to help its personal auto insurance customers in these challenging times. Allstate is also offering free identity protection to all Americans.

On 27 Aug 2018, The Allstate Corp. has agreed to acquire InfoArmor, a provider of employee identity protection, for USD 525 million in cash. The insurer said it sees "significant opportunity to cross sell" the new product through its own Allstate Benefits customer relationships and will consider future expansion through Allstate's businesses.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



