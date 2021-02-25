Identity Theft Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 : Chubb, Allstate, Allianz

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Identity Theft Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Definition:

Identity theft insurance is specifically designed to cover some of the costs related to identity theft. It reimburses victims for money spent on reclaiming their financial identities and repairing their credit reports. Those costs can range from phone bills to legal help. Policies often provide specialists who can help guide victims through the identity restoration process. Furthermore, the identity theft is the fastest growing theft across the globe. For instance, the Consumer Sentinel Network maintained by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (United States), tracks consumer fraud and identity theft complaints that have been filed with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and private organizations. Of the 3 million identity theft and fraud reports received in 2018, 1.4 million were fraud-related, and 25 percent of those cases reported money was lost. Therefore, the market is expected to propel with the highest CAGR during the projected period.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Erie Indemnity Co. (United States), The Hartford (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Allstate (United States), American Family (United States), American International Group (AIG) (United States), Hanover Insurance (United States), AXA (France), Allianz SE (Germany), The Travelers Companies (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States)



What's Trending in Market:

An Emergence of Artificial Intelligence



Restraints:

Lack of Awareness among the People



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Complaint Levels and the Increasing Propensity for Large-Scale Data Breaches Have Boosted Consumer Awareness of Coverage

The Growing Credit Cards Fraud across the Globe

The Increasing Digital Payments is Likely to Increase the Fraud Cases Worldwide

Identity Theft is the Fastest Growing Theft Worldwide



The Identity Theft Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Credit Card Fraud, Employment or Tax-Related Fraud, Phone or Utility Fraud, Bank Fraud), Application (Consumer, Enterprise)



Identity Theft Insurance the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Identity Theft Insurance Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Identity Theft Insurance markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Identity Theft Insurance markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Identity Theft Insurance Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



