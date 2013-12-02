Identity Theft Review Site Reviews More Than 50 Companies in the Industry

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- BestIDTheftCompanys.com (BIDTC) reviewed and ranked more than 50 companies that offer identity theft services. With an increase in identity theft crimes all over the United States, people are looking for a product that can help protect and restore their identity.



Thousands of visitors come to BestIDTheftCompanys.com each month to search for answers to their identity theft problems and concerns. The BIDTC team has reviewed nearly every company in the identity theft industry to help consumers find the right service for their needs.



Consumers can find reviews on LifeLock, IdentityForce, Identity Guard, TrustedID and several more companies. Each review contains information on the good and the bad of the company and service, as well as a complete sidebar full of feature information.



One way the BIDTC review team finds new companies to review is by responding to new company requests within 48 hours. BIDTC visitor Cynthia contacted the investigate team, “I would like to know about [an identity theft protection company] that was introduced to me by a third-party. I have searched for some customer reviews but have not gotten any information. I would like to know if they’re a good company.”



After the specific review was published, Cynthia replied, “Thank you, your review was very informative. It looks like I will stick with LifeLock.”



BestIDTheftCompanys.com undergoes a thorough research of each company and ranks them according to their reliability and credibility as an identity theft service company.



Each expert review is also completed with an extensive list of real customer reviews. Customers are leaving their true feelings about each of the identity theft companies on BestIDTheftCompanys.com. Identity Guard customer Maddie said, “Definitely the service I will go back to when I can afford an extra monthly payment again. I liked the prompt notifications I received and the credit reports and monitoring I could get under ID Guard’s service. And that’s just the tip of their service offers. Definitely recommend ID Guard.”



About BestIDTheftCompanys.com

BestIDTheftCompanys.com investigates all companies with identity theft services or products in the industry. The BIDTC team examines all factors before appropriately ranking them, and all reviews are complete and easy-to-consume for users to read. BestIDTheftCompanys.com allows users, experts and companies to have a voice regarding identity theft services.



Consumers can read reviews on more than 50 companies that offer identity theft services by visiting BestIDTheftCompanys.com.



Media Contact

Jeff Porter

investigate@bestidtheftcompanys.com