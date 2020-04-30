Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Total Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to rise to 284,823 in 2030.

2. IPF affects approximately 132,000 people in the US with about 50,000 new diagnoses every year.

3. Moderate IPF cases are more prominent in comparison to Mild and Severe cases across 7 MM.



Key benefits of the report

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis epidemiology and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market.



"Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size in the 7MM was 1,510 Million in 2017."



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a non-neoplastic, chronic, progressive interstitial scarring of lungs which rapidly leads to respiratory failure and death. Current IPF market comprises two approved therapies – nintedanib and pirfenidone for mild-to-moderate Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.



They slow disease progression and have a beneficial effect on the physiological damage of forced vital capacity (FVC), diffusing capacity of the lung for carbon monoxide (DLCO) and progression-free survival. However, they do not reverse/stop lung fibrosis or provide a survival benefit. Therefore, the only option for severe IPF is lung transplantation (LT), which may improve the quality of life (QoL) and prolong survival.



Currently, the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapeutic approach of IPF involves both nonpharmacological and pharmacological strategies. The nonpharmacological treatment in IPF includes supplemental oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation and palliative care services. However, the pharmacological treatment options include corticosteroids, immunosuppressive/cytotoxic agents (azathioprine, cyclophosphamide), anti-fibrotic agents (e.g., colchicine or d-penicillamine) alone or in combination, anti-coagulants, antacid therapy and lung transplantation.



Both the approved therapies are anti-fibrotic mediators. Nintedanib, which is a potent intracellular inhibitor of the receptor tyrosine kinases PDGFR, FGFR, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) and non-receptor tyrosine kinases of the Src family. Whereas, Pirfenidone, reduces the markers of oxidative stress, reducing the proliferation of lung fibroblasts and their differentiation into myofibroblasts by attenuating key TGF-?-induced signalling pathways and reducing the expression of TGF-?-induced heat-shock protein 47 (HSP47).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Tipelukast

2. Pamrevlumab

3. KD025

4. PRM 151

5. GLPG1690

And many others



The key players in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market are:

1. MediciNova

2. FibroGen

3. Kadmon Corporation, LLCs

4. Promedior

5. Galapagos NV

And many others



Table of contents



1 Key Insights

2 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

3 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

4 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 7MM Prevalent Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

4.3 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 EU5

4.3.3 Germany

4.3.4 France

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 United Kingdom

4.3.7 Spain

4.3.8 Japan

5 Current Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Practices

6 Unmet Needs

7 Organizations contributing toward IPF

8 KOL's Views: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

9 Case Reports

10 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Marketed Products

10.1 Esbriet (Pirfenidone): InterMune Inc.

10.2 Ofev (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

11 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

11.1 Key Cross Competition

11.2 Tipelukast: MediciNova

11.3 Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

11.4 KD025: Kadmon Corporation, LLCs

11.5 PRM 151: Promedior, Inc.

11.6 GLPG1690: Galapagos NV

12 Other Promising Candidates

12.1 CC-90001: Celgene Corporation

12.2 LT-1001: Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical

12.3 LT-1002: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

12.4 BG00011: Biogen Inc.

12.5 PBI4050: ProMetic Life Sciences

12.6 TD139: Galecto Biotech

12.7 VAY736: Novartis

12.8 TAS-115: Taiho Pharmaceutical

12.9 ND-L02-s0201: Nitto Denko Corporation

12.10 Nalbuphine ER: Trevi Therapeutics

12.11 RVT-1601: Respivant Sciences

12.12 Gefapixant: Merck & Co.

13 Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis

14 Market Size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Country

14.1 United States Market Analysis

14.2 EU5 Market Outlook

14.2.1 Germany

14.2.2 France

14.2.3 Italy

14.2.4 United Kingdom

14.2.5 Spain

14.3 Japan: Market Analysis

15 Market Drivers of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

16 Market Barriers of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

17 Appendix

18 DelveInsight Capabilities

19 Disclaimer

20 About DelveInsight



