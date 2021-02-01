New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The global idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics market is governed by drugs that suppress the immune system, injections that increase blood count, and drugs that boost platelet production. Association of idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura with other infections such as H. pylori infection and others related to immunosuppressant favors market for idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics. In spite of the low global incidence of idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura, its fatal and serious complications have led to advancement in its treatment contributing to the growth of the idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics market. The use of efficient combination therapy is driving the idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics market.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Hoffman-L Roche, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Eisai, Amgen, Grifols Biologicals Inc., Baxter, CSL Behring, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roxane, and others



Market Drivers



The global Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Therapeutics Market is characterized by rising demand for combination therapies as they exhibit higher efficiency as compared to other treatments. Moreover, they are cost-efficient and help curb side effects associated with individual therapeutic classes. Some major combination therapies are dexamethasone and rituximab, dexamethasone and TPO-RA, IVIG, and corticosteroids. Splenectomy, the procedure to remove the spleen, reduces the amount of anti-platelet antibodies and is expected to fuel market demand.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics market is classified into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics due to demand for combination therapy, advancement in healthcare facilities, and mainly due to the Orphan Drug Act in the U.S. Due to the availability of drugs, such as romiplostim, the Idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura market is also growing significantly in Japan and Europe. The idiopathic thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics market is also expected to see steady growth in India.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics market on the basis of Product type, Distribution channels type, treatment type, and region:



Product Type of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Corticosteroids

Intravenous immunoglobulins

Anti-D immunoglobulin

Thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA)

Others



Distribution channels Type of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Drug store

Retail pharmacies

Others



Treatment Type of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oral corticosteroids

Prednisone

Rituximab

Azathioprine

Eltrombopag

Spleenectomy

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG)

Anti-D immunoglobulin

Thrombopoietin receptor agonists



Regional Outlook of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising demand for combination therapies



3.2. Technological advancements



3.3. New product developments



3.4. Availability of substitutes



Chapter 4. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market Impact Analysis



Continued…



