Ido Optical Offers Simple, Low-Cost Way to Buy Eyeglasses Online

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Ido Optical, a retailer of prescription glasses at discount prices, now features a range of tools on its website for finding the right pair. Options for selecting frame type and width, product material, and gender help to search the hundreds of choices. Customers can also buy glasses online with a prescription, avoiding the need to look through a large number of choices on a store rack.



The website offers a choice of how to find glasses. Users can engage in a simple search directly from the homepage, or search by price range or gender. Selections for frame type, frame width, material, and style are available to narrow down the choices. Customers can also buy prescription glasses online according to the product’s shape and color.



Men’s and women’s glasses and sunglasses can be searched for and selected via full featured dropdown lists for each category. Users can simply click on an element of each category to yield the appropriate products. Product pages include dimensional information and details on how to care for each pair of glasses, plus an option for users to upload a photo of themselves with the glasses superimposed, to check the look before deciding on a purchase.



In addition to making it easy to find the right product, the Ido Optical website also offers help in informing customers on how to buy eyeglasses online . Information on how to choose the right color and frame type is provided in detail. A page for entering prescription information covers the characteristics of an individual’s vision. Also, detailed help is included on how to fill out the form.



The website is designed for making buying glasses online a simple process. An online shopping cart, order help, and support of multiple languages and currencies help to make the site a one stop destination to buy cheap glasses online. To take advantage of the tools Ido Optical’s website provides to make it easy to buy glasses online, visit http://www.idooptical.com/



About Ido Optical

Ido Optical is an online retailer that makes it easy and affordable to buy prescription glasses online. Working with top manufacturers, the company has laboratories for precision crafting lenses and ensuring the best of quality. It also employs a quality control team that rigorously tests each pair when customers buy eyeglasses online, before the glasses are shipped.