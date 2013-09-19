Idoglasses Now Offers Its Customers High Quality but Cheap Prescription Sunglasses Through Its Online Store

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Idoglasses has established itself as a top selling brand in the field of prescription sunglasses. Their ecommerce website Idoglasses.com which sells very good quality prescription sunglasses online is one of the most sort after websites among customers spread across the globe largely known for its cheap prescription sunglasses. So purchase cheap prescription sunglasses online via this store i.e. Idoglasses.com.



A customer can choose his/her prescription sunglasses online as per their requirement by filtering through a huge list of available choices and thereby selecting an ideal choice of cheap prescription sunglasses . Some of the filtering options are Gender, Frame Type, Frame Width, Material, Style, Shape, Color and most importantly Price which the customer can select as per his/her choice, budget etc and thus Idoglasses caters to the need of cheap prescription sunglasses online. The sole objective of prescription sunglasses is to shield our eyes from the harmful rays and it is the top priority for the staff at Idoglasses to ensure that high standards are met in terms of quality and durability and still sell cheap prescription sunglasses online .



One can rely blindfolded to purchase these prescription sunglasses online. Idoglasses, through its skilled and dedicated manpower maintains very high standards of manufacturing cheap prescription sunglasses thereby maintaining both durability and quality and making it a one stop destination to purchase cheap prescription sunglasses online. One of the mottos of Idoglasses in selling cheap prescription sunglasses online is to continuously improve their services and making life of their customers good as taking care of their eyes. So one can understand that the purpose of this prescription sunglasses online store is not just to make profits by selling cheap prescription sunglasses.



Idoglasses provides men, women and children a customized approach to create their ideal prescription sunglasses online and thereby making the purchasing cheap prescription sunglasses online look interesting and easy. The frames, material, etc of these prescription sunglasses are of premium quality and durability and still you get to buy cheap prescription sunglasses.



From the surveys it has been proved that it’s much easier to customize and place an order for cheap prescription sunglasses online. Idoglasses offers a 7-day money back guarantee and the customer gets refunded if the customer is not satisfied with their prescription sunglasses online purchase but this rarely happens. While purchasing cheap prescription sunglasses. One can browse through a wide range of prescription sunglasses that is available in different styles and variety and get those perfect cheap prescription sunglasses online in quick time. On registering at Idoglasses prescription sunglasses online store, he/she can request for changes, give feedback and get a 24 hour help on their purchase or inquiry of prescription sunglasses.



The customer can also get information on new trending designs of cheap prescription sunglasses, the discounts and schemes available for the latest cheap prescription sunglasses. Thus, registering at the Idoglasses prescription sunglasses online store helps they cater to the customer specific needs on the cheap prescription sunglasses he/she has purchased. Moreover support staff is available at Idoglass 24*7 and they listen and answer to customer queries and inquires effectively to the customers who have purchased prescription sunglasses online and offer support to tell their customers about their wide range of prescription sunglasses available online.



So what are you waiting for them? Without going to an actual store browse through the wide range of cheap prescription sunglasses and protect your eyes by purchasing the most ideal prescription sunglasses online .



About Us:

Catherine Cao,owner of Idoglasses,has been in optical area for over 15 years. She set up the company in 2005, then develop it in to a manufacturing-based,outsouring, customer-driven and innovative company in following years.The progress of idoglasses in over five years can be attributed to her industrious working, successful marketing strategies and sophisticated management skills.



For more inquiries, please contact

Phone: 0086-138-604-93903

Email: sales@idoglasses.com

Website: www.idoglasses.com