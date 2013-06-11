Idol IT Announces a New Update of Idol Forecast Weather App

Chisinau, Moldova -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Idol IT is pleased to announce that beginning with June 7th a new update of Idol Forecast weather app is available. New features include integrated social functions and enhanced graphics, as well as 3 additional themes were created which are meant to suit the tastes of different people, from children to comics’ lovers.



Idol Forecast is a beautifully designed weather app that reshapes the way users experience their daily weather forecast. It makes the difference by a stunning interface design that reacts to the current weather conditions. Additionally, it features ambient sound design to further enhance the richness of the user experience.



Most weather applications currently available are simply boring templates that provide nothing to the user beyond simple metrics and statistics. Idol Forecast is a weather app that is totally different and actually enriches the user experience.



The app was released on May,2012 both for ipad and iphone users, and since then it was purchased by more than 120 users. A preview of the app is available on http://idol-forecast.idol-it.com/#, please download the detailed press kit here http://idol-forecast.idol-it.com/zip/Press_kit.zip



Some unique features include:



- Premium ambient sound design

- Custom tailored themes and user interface

- 4 modes: morning, daytime, evening, night as well as precipitation simulations

- Hidden interactive features

- Ability to forecast weather up to 8 days in advance

- Simultaneous tracking and weather record of up to 3 locations



Idol Forecast weather app is available for download for $0.99 with themes available for in-app purchase for extra $0.99.



Ipad version: http://itunes.apple.com/ app/idol-forecast/id505803789?mt=8

Iphone verison: https://itunes.apple.com/app/idol-forecast-for-iphone/id533730324?mt=8



This weather application is produced and released by Idol-IT, a company based in Chisinau Moldova that is specialized on web, mobile applications and games development.



If you would like to receive further information on Idol Forecast, or our company please contact us at



“Idol –IT “

Alexei Burciu /Project manager/

E-mail: alexei@idol-it.com

Chisinau, Moldova

Phone: +373 22 75-36-47

http://idol-it.com/