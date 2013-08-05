IDTheftReview.org Announces the Launch of Its New and Informative Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- IDTheftReview.org, a website that is devoted to providing people with in-depth and professional reviews of online identity theft companies, has just launched its new website. The site, http://www.idtheftreview.org, is easy-to-navigate and helps those who are interested in signing up for an identity theft prevention program determine which company would be best for them to work with. As a bonus, the new website also features online coupon codes that consumers can use to save money when they sign up with one of the companies.



As anybody who has ever researched online identity theft companies knows quite well, it can be a time-consuming and often confusing process that involves visiting numerous websites. This is where IDTheftReview.org can help—by offering a variety of thorough and well-written reviews of the various companies, it is striving to be a one-stop shop for those who need information about online identity theft businesses.



For example, one of the companies that is featured on the new website is LifeLock. As the reviewer of the online business found out first-hand, LifeLock is a “trustworthy and reputable company aimed at helping you protect your identity and your money against fraud and theft.”



The reviewer goes on to explain about the $1 million guarantee that LifeLock offers its customers, and its Five Points of Protection plan. This includes identity monitoring, proactive threat scanning services, responding to any issues with identity theft, credit score tracking, and the aforementioned $1 million guarantee.



“Otherwise stated, if you are a victim of identity theft while using the services of LifeLock, the company will spend no less than $1M on lawyers, consultants, investigators and experts that will help you recover your money and identity in a timely and effective manner,” the review noted, adding that LifeLock will also inform its customers whenever their personal data is being used.



“The company offers 24/7 protection against identity theft, and it is considered one of the most popular companies in the industry of proactive identity theft protection.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about IDTheftReview.org is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can browse through the selection of helpful reviews and various online coupon offers.



About IDTheftReview.org

IDTheftReview.org does professional reviews of online identity theft companies to help readers make informed decisions when choosing a service. The company takes it one step further and also provides its readers with the latest online coupon codes that give them great savings. For more information, please visit http://www.idtheftreview.org/