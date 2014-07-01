IDX Broker Advances Search Capabilities on Dynamic Website of Oregon Broker Ben Farley

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Today, IDX, LLC welcomes Ben Farley to the growing network of agents and brokers who have chosen to integrate the dynamic IDX Broker software onto their real estate websites. Farley, a member of the Regional MLS (RMLS), now hosts a thorough and comprehensive database of listings online, supplying his clients with a complete online real estate website and resource for their property search. With advanced search capabilities and the unmatched customer service Farley offers his home-seeking clients, the IDX-enabled website he hosts reflects his professionalism and forward-thinking logic.



Farley, and his customized IDX solution, support a unique five-tiered search page, syncing basic, advanced, map, address a listing ID searches with the Banks, Oregon database. The powerful advanced search gives potential buyers the opportunity to search the MLS listings on their own terms, specifying and customizing search parameters, which work to narrow and focus the listings presented to home seekers. Home seekers can save their personalized search guidelines and use these specifications upon future visits to the website Farley supports. Additionally, IDX Broker software has created an automatic email notification system, which alerts buyers when a home that matches their saved parameters is listed.



With his IDX solution in hand, Farley has revolutionized the way potential buyers find properties online; however, the innovative effects of adopting IDX Broker extend beyond just his clients. Farley receives access to the dynamic tools that help to simplify the behind-the-scenes actions of managing his own real estate website. Through an administrative login page, Farley can change and customize the look, layout and functionality of his website by editing the CSS and global wrappers associated with his search page and overall website. It has never been easier for a real estate professional, like Farley, to communicate with clients, prospective buyers and sellers, and other agents or brokers. IDX Broker software has brought a new sense of ease and accessibility to the online real estate search for clients of Ben Farley.



Ben Farley is the Principal Broker and owner of Genesis Realty located in Banks, Oregon.



Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit www.idxbroker.com.