IDX Broker Continues to Make Feature Updates and Enhancements on Their New Platinum Platform

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Since the release of IDX Broker’s Platinum product this past June, they have continued to make enhancements to their front-end features and to the back-end Middleware. Over the past two weeks, there have been three significant updates worth mentioning.



These include:

- Lead Capture Feature Update: IDX Broker customers now have the ability to edit the greeting in the verification email to include first name, last name or both depending on preferences!



- Additional features have been added to the Platinum mobile capabilities. Now mobile visitors can schedule showings, view virtual tours and share listings all from their mobile device.



- Sold/Pending listings will now show up for leads in their My Listing Manager Saved Properties Dashboard as well as for you, their agent, from back-end middleware view.



IDX Inc. is always striving to make improvements to their NEW Platinum platform. Make sure to keep an eye out for future advancements!



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX ). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .