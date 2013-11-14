IDX Broker Features Florida Real Estate on Informative Blackstone Real Estate Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Searching for homes around Jacksonville, Florida just became monumentally simpler, thanks to the joint partnership between broker Jonathan Young and IDX, Inc. The innovative IDX solution Young has enabled on his website makes the online property search easier for everyone involved. Home seekers can narrow the Northeast Florida MLS (NEFMLS) based on their needs and desires, without ever leaving the dynamic search page Young has established.



Young can focus on a specific listing on any page of his website by adding the IDX Featured Listing Showcase Widget. This versatile feature also gives him the option of rotating his active listings directly from the MLS. With simple implementation, each time he adds a new property listing to the MLS, it will automatically appear on his featured showcase widget right on his website. This feature can be configured further with the easy-to-use column and row selector option. Young can create a long row of listings for use in his navigation, or create a highlighted feature hot sheet showing his online listings in a grid type format. With the IDX featured listing showcase tool, the choice is his.



An administrative login page further simplifies the management of Young’s unique and informative real estate website. From here, he can access all of the features his IDX solution supplies him with, such as the lead generation system and the ability to customize RSS feeds, XML codes and dynamic title tags to increase the online visibility of properties he represents. An application for the iPhone and iPad even allows Young and potential buyers to experience the same dynamic online real estate solution from the convenience of their mobile device. The remarkable IDX solution Young supports has forever changed the way he manages his website and conducts business online.



About Jonathan Young

Jonathan Young is the President and Broker of Blackstone Real Estate of Jacksonville, Florida.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker WordPress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.