IDX Broker Has Added Bahamas MLS (BAHMLS) and Los Cabos MLS (LCMLS) to Their Ever Expanding MLS Database

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- IDX, Inc., a leading provider of online real estate search applications, today announced the addition of the Bahamas MLS (BAHMLS) and Los Cabos MLS (LCMLS) to its network of Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data feeds. Now members of the BAHMLS and LCMLS have the opportunity to display and completely integrate MLS listings on their individual or office website by adding IDX search tools through IDX, Inc.’s primary MLS search application: IDX Broker.



The IDX Broker application provides agents, brokers and other real estate professionals with the tools needed to create a competitive advantage in a rapidly growing real estate market. IDX, or Internet Data Exchange, is the means of extracting data from the MLS and making it available on a website for public view. In other words, IDX makes it much easier for potential buyers to browse real estate websites for listings that fit their needs. In addition, the easier it is to browse those listings, the faster they are likely to be bought or sold.



With automatic email announcements, custom client home views and advanced administrator and integration controls, Bahamas MLS (BAHMLS) and Los Cabos MLS (LCMLS) members now have the ability to give potential clients access to the entire MLS database on their real estate website. This gives their website an advantage over those that do not integrate the MLS listings and gives their listings additional distribution and advertising on other real estate websites that also display the MLS data.



Additional benefits of using IDX Broker include:



- Custom Integration with Existing website

- Ability to Generate New Buyer Leads

- Automatic Email Updates 24/7

- Custom Branding for Search and Login Pages

- Advanced MLS Search Tools

- Automatic Listing Updates

- Ability to Create Featured Listing Pages

- Ability to Check the Status of New MLS Listings

- Detailed Traffic Reporting

- Advanced Lead Generation Tools

- Interactive Customer Login Area



The Bahamas MLS (BAHMLS) and Los Cabos MLS (LCMLS) is the latest of more than 550 Multiple Listing Services IDX currently covers, with more being adding all the time. To browse a complete list of all Multiple Listing Services in IDX, Inc.’s growing network of data feeds, you can visit their website at www.idxbroker.com.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .