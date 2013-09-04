IDX Broker Platinum: Built for the Future of Mobile

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- More and more people are using mobile devices as their primary Internet browsing method. Current and future generations of homebuyers are impatient, so creating an engaging mobile experience with a fluid mobile user experience is essential for your real estate website.



You may be wondering how your site visitors will access your mobile IDX pages. The answer is automatically! When anyone accesses your IDX links via a mobile device, those site visitors will automatically redirect to your branded mobile pages.



By implementing IDX Broker’s Platinum platform, it is simple to integrate mobile IDX into your website. There are two options when it comes to mobile viewing:



Mobile Wrappers (Default). We have replaced the myAgent iOS found in IDX Broker Original, with a web-based solution that has the same look and feel but can be experienced on any device - regardless of the operating system, browser, etc.



Mobile HTML Site Experience(for responsive websites); with mobile responsive templates, you are able to build out an integrated IDX website that works seamlessly on any device!



While an app is nice, not all potential customers use an iPhone or iPad as their viewing device. With a responsive website, your pages will resize to fit the resolution and dimensions of whatever device they are accessed on. You can even customize the experience further using advanced Mobile CSS Tools provided in IDX Broker Platinum.



Besides the benefit of mobile functionality, our mobile CSS tools give you the ability to design and customize a branded mobile site experience right from your IDX Platinum control panel. This gives you complete, fine-tuned control over the way your mobile IDX content displays to your site visitors!



Not only will your mobile pages maintain the same look and feel of your desktop site but site visitors will enjoy the same convenient functions such as:



The ability to switch between the Mobile version and the Full Site version of your IDX pages.



Leads can log in to their My Listing Manager account, if they have not signed up for one yet it will send them to a Sign Up page instead.



From here, they can save searches and properties, or contact you about a listing right on their mobile device.



Site visitors can view available listings on a map, see property details, and search for open house in the area. These features are great for users that are literally out driving around looking for homes.