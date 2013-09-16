IDX Broker Revolutionizes Online Real Estate Search for Texas Home Seekers

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- IDX, Inc. has enabled another real estate website with the dynamic IDX Broker software. This time, Wharton, Texas real estate agent Charles Muegge has adopted the comprehensive and thorough technology. Internet Data Exchange (IDX) solutions, such as the one enabled by Muegge, simultaneously extract raw listing data from the Houston MLS (HARMLS) and display the detailed listings on the search page of Muegge’s website. Now, his clients and those just beginning their home search in northern California can search through thousands of properties.



Narrowing the HARMLS listings has never been so easy to do, or so fruitful in delivering the best matched homes to each individual home seeker. The advanced search tool Muegge has supported on his website allows potential buyers to specify the most detailed features they desire in a home. Subdivision, school district, parking options, style, pool and even views of a property can all be used to retrieve homes that suit the preferences of home seekers. Muegge has truly changed the way his clients and other Wharton home seekers find homes.



Muegge can experience managing his website like never before available for real estate agents and brokers, thanks to his IDX solution. He can access tools and features to control his website through a behind-the-scenes administrative login portal, which directs him to his site traffic reports, potential client lead generation system and the HARMLS market trend reports. With all of these amazing tools enabled by IDX Broker software, Muegge can now focus on what really matters: his clients.



About Charles Muegge

“A fifth generation Texan and lifelong resident of Wharton County, Eric grew up in Crescent where he assisted his father in the operation of the family farming and ranching business. After completing his formal education at the University of Houston, Eric began his real estate career in Houston before starting his own company, C.E. Muegge Real Estate, in 1975. Since that time, he has made his mark as a leader in farm and ranch sales in the Gulf Coast area of Texas.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com