IDX Broker Software Allows Home Seekers to Specify Neighborhood in Washington Property Searches

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- IDX, Inc. welcomes Bothell, Washington real estate broker Vince Grant to the network of real estate professionals engaging their clients and expanding their business through an online IDX solution. Never before have Northwest MLS Service (NWMLS) listings been so accessible or readily available to potential buyers. Thousands of detailed property listings are seamlessly linked to the website Grant hosts, with the IDX technology, which syncs properties directly. Now, home seekers can experience a detailed home search without leaving the convenience of the website of Grant. Bothell real estate has changed forever, thanks to the IDX-enabled website of Grant.



Five unique search functions make it drastically simpler for home seekers to participate in their own personalized online property search. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches focus on different elements of the property search to find the perfect home for each potential buyer. Those whose first priority is location can utilize the map search to look at detailed maps of area listings, even allowing them to zoom in and search block-by-block. Never before has such detail been available during an online property search, but thanks to Grant and IDX Broker it now is for Bothell buyers.



Grant can access countless tools to make his website customized. He can even edit the CSS and global wrappers to display a unique and personalized design for his page. By creating a custom look, Grant can be identified by clients online and spread the “brand” of amazing real estate service, which he represents and embodies. All the administrative tasks Grant does as the manager of his website are possible and simplified, thanks to his login page provided by his IDX solution. Grant can quickly and easily manage his website, connect with clients and grow his business all from his convenient online real estate solution, enabled by IDX Broker.



About Vince Grant

Vince Grant graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration, Concentrations in Finance and Accounting. Grant serves as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Northwest Realtors of Bothell, Washington. A few of a his professional achievements include:



Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)

Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR)

Accredited Staging Professional (ASP)

Real Estate Buyers Agent Council (REBAC)

Washington Association of Realtors

National Association of Realtors



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .