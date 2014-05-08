IDX Broker Supplies Custom WordPress Plugin on Website of Agent Craig Smyser

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- With new accounts being added daily, IDX, LLC announces the latest addition to the growing network of agents and brokers utilizing the remarkable IDX Broker software: Austin, Texas real estate broker Craig Smyser. A member of Austin MLS (ACTRIS), Smyser can now sync thousands of area listings directly onto the IDX-enabled search page he hosts. Finding an Austin home online has never been easier, thanks to IDX Broker software and the comprehensive online real estate database Smyser has created with his customizable IDX solution.



Smyser can also make his WordPress blog into a powerful lead capture solution by displaying IDX search forms, widgets, and links both on his blog and on his primary website. IDX Broker makes integration a breeze for Smyser, and by simply choosing one design for all of his IDX results and details pages he can then utilize the IDX Broker WordPress Plugin to add indexable page links, such as the IDX Lead Login Widget. He can even develop automatic page wrappers, which allow him to synchronize all his design or layout changes with the click of a button.



The IDX solution Smyser has employed online has not only revolutionized the way his clients find their dream home, it has also made it monumentally easier for Smyser to manage and monitor the happenings on his website. IDX Broker software further simplifies the behind-the-scenes processes for Smyser by supplying him with a convenient and helpful administrative login page. Here, Smyser can edit the CSS and global wrappers associated with his page, in an effort to create a recognizable professional branding and customized layout for his page. IDX Broker has forever changed the way Smyser manages his website by giving him the simple tools to effectively and efficiently conduct business online.



About Craig Smyser

Craig Smyser is a real estate broker with RE/MAX Capital City of Austin, Texas.



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.



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