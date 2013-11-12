IDX, Inc. Advanced Search Capabilities Now Synced Directly to the Property Shop Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Candice Smith owner of The Property Shop, has adopted the premier IDX Broker software for her professional real estate website. As a leader in real estate, it is no wonder that Smith has chosen to integrate one of the most advanced Internet Data Exchange (IDX) tools available to agents and brokers onto the website she represents. Baldwin County MLS (BCMLS) listing data is now automatically displayed on her website, extracting raw BCMLS listing data and seamlessly displaying it onto her search page. Daphne, Alabama potential buyers will now experience a dynamic online property search, thanks to the IDX-enabled website of Smith and The Property Shop.



Thorough and complete BCMLS listing data is not the only benefit of finding a home on Smith’s website. She now supports five unique search functions, including the most powerful and precise of the five, the Advanced Search tool. Here, home seekers can create their own custom search parameters, in an effort to narrow the BCMLS and focus the search on their terms. Once they find the home of their dreams, potential buyers can utilize the many tools Smith supplies to them, such as the Virtual Tour option, mortgage calculators and even the ability to connect with sellers and listing agents to gain additional information about a home or to schedule showings.



Detailed BCMLS listings and simple, efficient search features are just the beginning of the benefits of adopting IDX Broker software. Smith is given her own administrative login page to help her customize her website and manage the tools and features she boasts online. Here, Smith can edit CSS and global wrappers to create an effective marketing and branding strategy, making her website, listings and business more recognizable online. By creating RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and XML codes Smith can syndicate her listings around the Internet, making them more visible and reinforcing the benefits of adopting a custom IDX solution.



About Candice Smith

Candice Smith is the Quifying Broker and Owner of The Property Shop located in Daphne, Alabama.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker WordPress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.