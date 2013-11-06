IDX, Inc. and Agent Pamela McNab-Syvertson Bring Comprehensive Online Property Search to Florida

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Today, IDX, Inc. announces the latest addition to the growing network of real estate agents and brokers to adopt IDX Broker software: Jupiter, Florida agent Pamela McNab-Syvertson and Verandah Properties, LLC. By enabling an IDX solution for her website, McNab-Syvertson has made the online property search and the beginning phases of the buying experience so much simpler for area home seekers. The tools IDX Broker supplies to McNab-Syvertson and her clients have transformed the entire real estate search process for agents, broker, and potential buyers alike.



In addition to the versatile search functions included in her IDX solution, McNab-Syvertson also has access to myAgent by IDX, which gives real estate agents the ability to extend their online MLS search tools to the mobile web. This iPhone/iPad App is designed to give her an advantage in the field, and she can use it when touring neighborhoods with a client, or encourage her clients to download the app and after entering her Agent ID code, McNab-Syvertson’s contact information shows up over the top of every search. This remarkable new app even displays all of her featured properties so they can be identified right away, giving her clients the advantage of working with an agent right on their mobile device.



The tools IDX Broker supplies to McNab-Syvertson extend beyond the beneficial features her clients can access and use. McNab-Syvertson, herself gains access to tools to help simplify the process of managing a real estate website. By editing CSS and global wrappers, accessible through her online behind-the-scenes administrative login page, McNab-Syvertson can create a unique branding by designing each page of her website in a particular way. Her IDX solution has forever changed the way McNab-Syvertson does business online.



About Pamela McNab-Syvertson

Pamela McNab-Syvertson is a real estate agent with Verandah Properties, LLC of Jupiter, Florida.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .