IDX, Inc. Brings Advanced Search Capabilities to Pennsylvania Real Estate Website of Barbara Winn

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Real estate broker Barbara Winn has adopted the premier IDX Broker software on her website, giving her the ability to supply her clients with a unique and comprehensive online property search. Kramer can now display thousands of Lehigh Valley MLS (LVMLS) properties on her search page, making it so much simpler for herself and her clients. LVMLS listings will now automatically update themselves on her website, delivering home seekers with up-to-the-minute status changes and price fluctuations to keep them ahead of the market. Winn can now rest assured that her website is the best place to find a Emmaus, Pennsylvania area home online, thanks to her IDX solution.



Connecting with sellers and listing agents has never been easier for home seekers, thanks to the user update features Winn employs with her IDX solution. With this incredible feature, they can request more information about a property or schedule a showing of the home without ever leaving the convenience of the website Winn hosts. Potential buyers also gain the ability to create their own search preferences, save these parameters and use them during another search, or elect to receive email notifications when a property matching their request is listed with the LVMLS. IDX Broker software has truly revolutionized the search capabilities of Winn’s website for her home-seeking clients.



An administrative login page makes it simple for Winn to manage her website, including the behind-the-scenes features never before available for customization by real estate agents and brokers. She can edit the CSS and global wrappers to create a unique design and professional branding, making her website and real estate business more recognizable online. In addition, Winn can increase the visibility of her listings by creating dynamic XML codes and RSS feeds for each property she represents. Adopting an IDX solution has made it monumentally easier for Winn to conduct and manage her business online.



About Barbara Winn

“Barbara Winn is a licensed PA Realtor® who specializes in working with sellers and buyers of country homes and estates, horse farms, agricultural property and land. Barbara brings to her real estate business an extensive background in marketing data management and customer service, as well as a passion for the country way of life and equestrian pursuits. Barbara is a long-term resident of Eastern PA, and she knows the area well – schools, communities, recreation opportunities and marketing and advertising platforms”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .