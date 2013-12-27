IDX LLC. Introduces a New Polygon Link Building Tool, and Other IDX Map Search Resources

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Since the release of their Platinum product, the team at IDX LLC. has been hard at work developing new features and enhancements. This month, the IDX team have given real estate Agents, Brokers, and real estate designers some exciting new IDX tools such as:



A New Polygon Link Generator

Create Saved Links that feature search results located within a custom polygon. Easily zoom in and outline a desired area on a map. Click results and only the listings inside the polygon will be displayed. Use this tool to define your own parameters for neighborhoods, subdivisions, school districts, golf courses and more.



Up to 500 Map Search Results

Enable Pin Clusters in Map Search preferences and results go from 50 listings per search, to 500! When zooming out, the listings will cluster around one of the new cluster icons - until you zoom in to view each individual listing.



Display All Listings For a Building or Condo

Spiderfy, an option that automatically clusters when there are multiple property listings within a single address. This type of cluster pin expands when clicked to show a web of several different listings for the single address. It is now possible to view every available properties listed such as Apartment/Condo Buildings, Retirement Homes, Duplexes, etc.



Keep Templates Up-to-date

Receive an instant notification on your design page when a new template goes live.



Intuitive Page Information

This feature provides you with easy access to your page setting right from you Pages table. Quickly expand each page to view essential information, such as which Wrapper/CSS/Subheader is in use, template version details, and whether the page uses Dynamic or Default City/County/Postal Code page lists.



Upgraded List Management Tool for City/County/Zip (Postal Code in Canada) Lists

You can now access your custom city, county and postal code search lists quickly from one convenient page! Enjoy our revamped list management system that makes editing and deleting your custom search lists simple and straightforward.



A Better Default Layout for Your Dashboard

With the improved dashboard layout your most recent leads and feature notifications will always appear at the top of your Dashboard!



All of these new features are included at no additional cost to all existing and future IDX Broker Platinum clients. For announcements regarding feature and enhancement updates, keep an eye on www.idxbroker.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!



About IDX, LLC.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, LLC. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.