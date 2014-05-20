IDX, LLC Provides iPhone-Enabled Real Estate Search Options on Website of Rob Reinmuth

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Today, IDX, LLC is pleased to announce IDX Broker has been integrated onto the website of real estate professional Rob Reinmuth has adopted a customizable IDX solution, syncing his website to the Pikes Peak MLS (PPAR). IDX Broker software extracts raw listing data and seamlessly integrates it onto the search page Reinmuth hosts, creating a thorough and dynamic online property database for his clients and other Colorado Springs area home seekers.



In addition to the remarkable search options he receives through his IDX Broker subscription, DeLange also has access to mobile responsive ready pages, which gives real estate agents the ability to extend their online MLS search tools to the mobile web. This new feature is designed to give him an advantage in the field, and he can use it when touring neighborhoods with a client. This remarkable new app even displays all of his featured properties so they can be identified right away, giving his clients the advantage of working with an agent right on their mobile device.



An administrative login page gives Reinmuth a convenient and personalized behind-the-scenes page where he can customize and manage his website. IDX Broker gives him access to unique and helpful tools to help Reinmuth monitor the site traffic of his website, connect with current and potential clients and even syndicate his listings around the Internet. By creating RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and custom XML codes for his listings, Reinmuth can easily increase the visibility of his listings and widely circulate them across the online real estate marketplace. IDX Broker software has forever changed the way Reinmuth and his clients experience online home searches.



About Rob Reinmuth

Rob Reinmuth is a real estate agent with Aquire Homes, Inc. of Colorado Springs, Colorado.



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.