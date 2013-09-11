IDX Solution Allows Potential Buyers to Experience Concise Online Real Estate Search

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Entrusted Development, LLC and IDX, Inc. have joined forces to deliver potential Washington, District of Columbia buyers with an innovative and updated IDX enabled website. As a member of the Metropolitan Regional Information System (MRIS), real estate agent Kevin Breckenridge has long had access to the detailed property listings MRIS has. Now, the revolutionary IDX solution Breckenridge has integrated onto his website displays MRIS listings directly on the convenient real estate search page he supports. Home seekers can experience a thorough and comprehensive online real estate search without leaving the comfort of their homes or the convenience of the search page Breckenridge hosts.



Searching the MRIS database has never been easier for Washington D.C. home seekers. Breckenridge gives potential buyers the unique ability to create their own search specifications and parameters to narrow the MRIS listings and quicken the online home search. The five search capabilities IDX supplies to its real estate users, the basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID, search the MRIS in different ways to give home seekers the most compatible online property search. IDX Broker software has forever changed the Washington D.C. home search.



Online real estate searches were once hard and complicated, but now potential buyers can experience the thorough and quick property search on the website of Breckenridge. However, the clients of Breckenridge are not the only ones who benefit from Breckenridge having adopted a custom IDX solution. Breckenridge himself gains the tools to manage every aspect of his website, a feature never before awarded to agents and brokers. With IDX Broker, Breckenridge has more control over the growth and online representation of his business, with the added bonus of being able to easily and quickly communicate with his clients.



About Aaron Lee

“The founder, Kevin S. Breckenridge, is a licensed real estate Broker with Entrusted Development, LLC. He specializes in working with real estate investors and current homeowners. With an emphasis on quality, integrity, and attention to detail, he prides himself on giving you trustworthy and transparent service.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .