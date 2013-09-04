IDX Solution Makes Online Property Search Simple and Effective on Real Estate Website of Cynthis Thomsen

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Today, IDX, Inc. welcomes Cynthia Thomsen to the growing group of real estate professionals updating their websites with IDX Broker software. Now, the revolutionary IDX solution is updated to meet every real estate need of Thomsen. Her website is synced to the Palm Beach Regional MLS (RMLSFL) giving her the ability to display thousands of Boynton Beach, Florida area property listings with an unprecedented ease and speed. The listings even update themselves automatically, making the RMLSFL on the search page of Thomsen the most up-to-date property listings available online.



Boynton Beach home seekers can rest assured that they would receive the best customer service on the website Thomsen hosts. By giving potential buyers the option to customize their search, the entire property search process is simplified. Thomsen and her site support the five unique search functions IDX Broker enables online. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches work in different ways to retrieve the best matched homes from the RMLSFL for each individual home seeker. Never before has such a revolutionary online home search been available.



Thomsen can address the needs of her clients directly by contacting them through her online login page, or she can customize the search capabilities and layout of the website to better serve the needs of potential buyers. As a benefit of adopting IDX Broker software, Thomsen can manage all of her website and administrative features with her behind-the-scenes tools. Adding a personalized IDX solution to her real estate website has forever changed the way she conducts business online.



About Cynthia Thomsen

Cynthia Thomsen is a real estate agent with Boynton Beach Realty of Boynton Beach, Florida.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .