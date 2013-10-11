IDX Solution Matches the Dedication of Real Estate Broker Timothy Brinkman to Serving His Clients and Their Realty Needs

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- IDX Broker software is now enabled on the website of Timothy Brinkman, thanks to his partnership with IDX, Inc. the innovative IDX solution can easily be displayed and utilized on his professional website. With the additional Metropolitan Regional Information System (MRIS) MLS listings, thousands of properties are automatically synced to the website Brinkman hosts, giving his clients and other Keyser, West Virginia home seekers the unique ability to experience a comprehensive property search online. Never before has such an easy-to-use real estate solution been so widely accessible and available to potential buyers, as now thanks to Brinkman and his IDX solution.



Search tools, such as the basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID provide a simple solution for those seeking a property in Keyser. Potential buyers can use these features, supported by Brinkman and his IDX enabled website, to narrow MRIS listings and find a property based on the features relevant to their search. If location is the number one priority of a buyer, they can use the map search to find homes in relation to the location of other towns and homes. Automatic email listings can even be sent to potential buyers looking and searching on the website of Brinkman.



Administrative tools help Brinkman to access the behind-the-scenes tools he needs to manage his website, including the feature which edits CSS and global wrappers and the one that creates RSS and XML syndication codes for properties Brinkman represents. IDX Broker software has not only simplified the online real estate search for potential buyers, it has also simplified the online real estate market for Brinkman. The revolutionary IDX solution Brinkman has adopted has forever changed the way he conducts business for his real estate website online.



About Timothy Brinkman

“Tim Brinkman has been licensed to sell real estate in West Virginia and Maryland for over 16 years. Consistently a top producer with multi-million dollar production, he is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, The Maryland Association of REALTORS® and the Historic Highlands Association of REALTORS®. He is a member of the Metropolitan Regional Information System with multiple listing capabilities all over the Mid-Atlantic Region. Tim is also a 10 year member of the Top Producers Hall of Fame.



He is the 2006-2007 President of the Historic Highlands Association of REALTORS® as well as the 2006 REALTOR® OF THE YEAR. Tim currently specializes in the sale of Farms, Land, Recreational, Commerical, and Residential properties. He covers Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Morgan and Preston Counties in West Virginia and Allegany and Garrett Counties in Maryland.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com .