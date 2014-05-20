IDX Solution Quickly Locates Ideal Properties for Washington D.C Home Seekers on Website of Jessica Evans

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- IDX, LLC announces Realtor Jessica Evans has become the latest real estate professional to adopt a customizable IDX solution for her professional website. Her customizable IDX solution now seamlessly integrates thousands of Metropolitan Regional Info Systems (MRIS) listings onto her search page, creating a thorough database of properties for her clients to explore online. By adding IDX Broker software to her website, Evans has revolutionized the way property listings are presented to her clients and other potential Washington D.C. buyers.



Internet Data Exchanges (IDX) solutions, such as the one Evans now employs, give home seekers the ability to narrow the MLS listings on their terms. Five unique search functions, including the powerful advanced tool, allow potential buyers to create search parameters by which to find their dream home by specifying the subdivision, scenery, flooring and schools they desire in a property. Thanks to IDX Broker, once they find that perfect property, home seekers can connect directly with sellers and listing agents to gather more information or schedule a showing, without ever leaving the convenient search page Pearlman hosts.



Evans’ IDX-synced pages can easily be transformed to meet every need or desire she has for her website. An administrative login page provides her a variety of valuable tools to help make managing her website a simpler task. It is through this page that she can create custom RSS feeds, dynamic title tags and XML syndication codes to widely circulate her listings around the online real estate marketplace, increasing the levels of visibility for her properties and forever changing the way potential Washington D.C. buyers find homes online.



About Jessica Evans

Jessica Evans is a real estate agent with Real Living at Home of Washington D.C.



About IDX, LLC

Based in Eugene, Ore., IDX, LLC is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, LLC actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listing data from more than 550 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, LLC provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin ), as well as HTML Mobile Optimized Pages for all mobile devices. The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC, please visit www.idxbroker.com.