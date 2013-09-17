IDX Solution Transforms Ft. Lauderdale Real Estate Website to Display Detailed and Complete Property Listings

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- IDX, Inc. welcomes agent Silva Stoyanova to the growing group of real estate agents and brokers adopting a customizable IDX solution for their websites. Stoyanova, a member of the Fort Lauderdale MLS (RAGFL) has long had access to thousands of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida property listings. Now the same listings that were once classified for only real estate professionals are accessible to home seekers on the website Stoyanova hosts. Never before has such a dynamic and easy-to-use search been available to potential buyers.



The IDX Broker software that Stoyanova has enabled on her website extracts raw RAGFL listing data and seamlessly integrates it onto her search page, giving her clients more options than ever before found during the online property search. By utilizing the basic, advanced, map, address and/or listing ID searches found online, potential buyers could experience an online home search like never before. With virtual tours, mortgage calculators and even the ability to schedule showings of a home, Stoyanova supplies her clients with a revolutionary online property search, thanks to her IDX enabled website.



Stoyanova and her clients both benefit by her addition of IDX Broker, only in different ways. While her potential buyer clients can experience a simple and easy-to-use online search, Stoyanova can manage her website with little effort. She can customize the look, layout and functionality of her website by editing CSS and global wrappers. In addition, with her lead generation system she can expand her business while out in the field, showing homes or connecting with clients. IDX Broker software is even accessible on an iPhone with the dynamic myAgentIDX application. Such an innovative technology has never been so revolutionary for the online real estate world, as now on the website of Stoyanova.



About Silva Stoyanova

Silva Stoyanova is a practicing Realtor® who specializes in the city of Coconut Creek, Florida. She currently serves as a part of Charles Rutenberg Realty.



Credentials:

bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Florida Atlantic University

bachelor’s degree in Languages and Linguistics from Florida Atlantic University

FAR Member – Florida Association of Realtors

NAR Member – Florida Association of Realtors

Certified Staging Consultant

RE/MAX Executive Club Award Agent for 2010 & 2011



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .