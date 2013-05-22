IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) Long-Term Investor Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) was announced concerning whether certain IEC Electronics officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain IEC Electronics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



On May 1, 2013, IEC Electronics Corp. announced that it has filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in which it announced that its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2012, the quarterly periods during fiscal 2012, and the quarter ended December 28, 2012 are being restated due to an error in accounting for work-in-process inventory at one of the Company’s subsidiaries, Southern California Braiding, Inc.



Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) declined from $5.90 per share in April 29, 2013, to $3.10 on May 21, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com