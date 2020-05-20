"If I Could, I Would...," a Children's Storybook Inspiring Exploration of the Natural World, Launches on Kickstarter!

Aspen, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- The "If I Could, I Would..." storybook is taking readers around the world on a journey of learning new things and exploring the natural world around us. Featuring hand-painted watercolor images on two-page spreads, "If I Could, I Would..." highlights nature with new locations, skills, and information to entice readers to imagine the many places on Earth to explore. Each page is designed to encourage children to pursue further learning, drawing on inspirations they get from each hand-painted page and story.



In "If I Could, I Would...," young readers follow the adventures of a young protagonist, accompanied by an adorable little wiener dog on many adventures throughout the world. Exploring mountains, space, new countries, organic farms, islands, and so much more, "If I Could, I Would..." inspires learning and creates desire to adventure and explore. As the young protagonist embraces being "me," readers are encouraged to use their own imaginations to create adventures in the accompanying "Create Your Own" book.



In the additional "Create Your Own" book, made just for children, anyone can imagine their own version of "If I Could, I Would..." Children are given the unique opportunity to create their story by writing, drawing, and painting their ideas and desires, helping them to realize and develop their own ideas for adventure and exploration across the natural world.



Inspiring children through creativity to explore, dream, and make a difference in the world, the "If I Could, I Would..." storybook is now available on Kickstarter. Expected to release in early November 2020, the campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ificouldiwould/if-i-could-i-would



Supporters around the world can back "If I Could, I Would..." by making generous pledges via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a hardcopy edition of "If I Could, I Would..." and the accompanying "Create Your Own" book. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About "If I Could, I Would..."

"If I Could, I Would..." is a children's storybook that inspires readers to explore and learn about the world. Written by mother and daughter duo Diane and Caroline Godfrey, "If I Could, I Would..." is on a mission to encourage creativity to explore, dream, and make a difference in the world.



Media Contact:



Contact Person: Diane Godfrey

Company: Porcupine Productions/If I Could I Would

City: Aspen

State: Colorado

Country: United States

Phone: (970) 227-1068

Email: ificouldiwouldbook@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ificouldiwould/if-i-could-i-would