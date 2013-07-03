If Quarter Finals Come, Can Final Be Far Behind - Will Djokovic and Murray Meet in Final?

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The 2013 Wimbledon Championships has been approaching to Finals. With the Men’s Singles Quarterfinals’ name list come out on the 1st, it’s not hard to find some surprises. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray still took control on the grass playground, but the other players won’t let them meet in the Finals that easy.



The no. 1 seed, N. Djokovic will meet T. Berdych in the Quarterfinals, but Djokovic may not defeat this Czech fighter easily. In the latest competition in Rome, Berdych defeated Djokovic, and that may bring him some confidence for this match. What’s more, Berdych went into the Finals in 2010, and his skills on grass playground will never be underestimated. For Djokovic, this Wimbledon Championship has been very well so far. In 2013, Djokovic won the champion of Australia Open 2013, went into semi-finals in the France Open 2013, and other ATP champion titles has proved that he is in very good condition. So this Quarter Final between Djokovic and Berdych will be a visual feast for all the fans.



When it comes to Andy Murray, the match between Murray and Youzhny was tough. The Russian player kept a very good condition in the first round, and he even dragged Murray into the tiebreak in the second game. But when Youzhny headed with 5:3, Murray’s catching up and winning with an incredible 7:5 made the Russian player frustrated. So in the Game 3, Youzhny couldn’t find himself and lost the match in the end. No English player has won any Wimbledon Champion since 1936, and Murray is also out of luck. As the top tennis player in Great Britain, Murray attracts lots of attentions. In the Quarterfinals, his rival will be Verdasco, and the Spanish player has played very well so far. Will Murray have another tough game?



The Quarter Finals will also be a new tennis history for Poland players. Kubot and Janowicz will meet in the Quarter Finals, and whoever wins will be his first time come to the Semi-Finals in his profession career. The other match will begin between Ferrer and J. del Potro. The two players both have desire to win the Wimbledon Champion, so the match will be very fierce.



So the road to glory is not easy to overcome for Djokovic and Murray, if these two players want to meet with each other in the Finals, they still have some tough games.