If Teenager Got a Car for the Holidays, It Is Time To Update Insurance

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2012 -- This past holiday some families may have chosen to give one of the family vehicles to a teenage child to spare the expense of buying a new car.



Many families choose to give an already-paid-for automobile to one of the children as a holiday gift. This tells the child that they have earned trust and proven that they are responsible. It can be a touching moment when a teenager takes the keys of their very own car for the first time.



But it is important to remember that re-examining an insurance policy is a part of that step. Whether mom got a new car and the teenager becomes the primary driver of the old station wagon or dad bought a new truck and gave the old sedan to the teenager, it is important to go back over the Florida auto insurance quote after the holidays to make sure everyone has sufficient coverage.



“We see a lot of people who get a car as a Christmas gift and they want to give their old car to their teenager,” said Vincent Payne of AGIC Insurance, Inc. “This can work out easily but it is important to have the Florida car insurance filed correctly in case something happens.”



Teenagers in cars need to be closely monitored to make sure they are not using electronic devices while they are driving. Many states outlaw using smartphones while behind the wheel, but some other states are even stricter when it comes to teenagers and mobile phones.



Florida does not have any laws restricting mobile phone use, which makes it even more important that parents keep a close eye on driving teenagers.



