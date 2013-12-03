If You're Facing Contempt of Court Proceedings - Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors Can Help

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- In an interesting development for people facing Contempt of Court Proceedings Sean Carty, a Solicitor at Merseyside-based law firm Canter Levin & Berg has been successful in securing legal aid for one of his clients. This legal aid funding will allow them to defend themselves in court from accusations of fraud in relation to a personal injury compensation claim.



What is Contempt of Court?



Contempt of Court Proceedings are often commenced in situations where an insurance company suspects that a claimant has committed fraud, either by staging an accident or by grossly exaggerating the injuries they sustained. Being found guilty of Contempt of Court is a very serious matter, that may lead to imprisonment.



Insurance companies are increasingly using Contempt of Court Proceedings to deal with individuals they suspect of making fraudulent compensation claims. For a genuine accident victim, finding out that they are facing proceedings for Contempt of Court can be incredibly daunting and distressing, especially with the prospect of a prison sentence if they are found guilty.



Until recently, defending these sorts of allegations might have meant spending significant sums of money on your legal defence. However, Sean’s success in applying for legal aid for his client facing proceedings for Contempt of Court is a significant legal development and one that will have a huge impact on these types of cases. It enables people accused of fraudulently making a compensation claim to have an expert legal defence team to represent them in court.



Advice for people facing Contempt of Court Proceedings



For people facing Contempt of Court Proceedings in relation to a compensation claim, getting independent legal advice is vital. Being accused of Contempt is only the first stage of the proceedings so it is important to speak to an appropriately qualified legal expert at the earliest opportunity so that a legal defence can be organised early on.



About Sean Carty

Call Sean Carty, one of the Solicitors at Canter Levin & Berg on 0151 239 1138 for information regarding any application for legal aid funding in relation to a Contempt of Court case. Sean is able to provide expert advice on the legal options available to someone defending themselves from an allegation of Contempt of Court and will also provide help with making an application for legal aid funding.