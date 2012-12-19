iFame TV Relaunches iFameTV.com with Hip-Hop Legends Super Group

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Fame TV, now airing on ROKU in the music section, YAMGO TV, and virally on http://www.ifametv.com, is about to be taken over by the hip-hop legends super group “The Alumni” which features Chubb Rock, Special Ed, Monie Love, Kwame, and Dana Dane. Each day of the week you can watch all exclusive new and classic performances, shows, and The Alumni trailers ending with a special live performance from Philadelphia, PA, which can only be seen on iFame TV.



“This is thrilling for both our network and for music in general,” says iFame TV CEO Rob Schwartz, “To have five of my favorite artists not only as a group, but to have them take over our network is sensational! We are excited about the new look of our website and this is the perfect way to launch it.”



Hip-hop legend Dana Dane, one fifth of The Alumni, who kicks off the takeover says, “We are amped that The Alumni is being featured to rock out with the iFame TV family. This is a historic move! Full circle.”



The new website http://www.ifametv.com now features a live stream play-out which airs both online and the ROKU. It also shows their large amount of content ranging from movies, TV shows, music videos, concerts, comedy clips, and more.



“We plan on ending 2012 with a bang!” say CTO Ray Calubayan. “We are starting with the new website with the Alumni; we’re rolling out the new comedy series “The Bar”, and then we’re releasing a lost Tupac episode of “Dance Party” USA from 1992. We plan on releasing the trailer exclusively on our website right after The Alumni Takeover.”



iFame TV (Independent Film and Music Entertainment), under the WHO?MAG Multimedia umbrella, is the new TV network catered towards music related programming. With a large variety of content ranging from classic music shows like “Dancin on Air” and “Dance Party USA” to current popular programs like DMTV and WHO?MAG TV, iFame is the new network for a new generation.



ROKU is the leading IPTV/Smart TV box reaching over 4,000,000 households nationwide while YAMGO TV reaches over 35,000,000 cellphones. iFame TV is also in the process of signing to a new platforms including MMOs and cable outlets.



If you would like to interview Rob Schwartz from iFame TV or pitch programming please contact david@whomag.net.



