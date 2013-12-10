IFApparel Recently Presented 'Future Beauty: Affordable Asian Fashion Now'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- IFApparel, a company that strives to deliver the hottest Asian fashion at the most affordable pricing and fastest shipping times, recently presented “Future Beauty: Affordable Asian Fast Fashion Now.” The comprehensive and exciting collection featured more than 1,000 Asian Fast Fashion items influenced by popular culture and the dynamic street life of downtown New York City.



Since the day IFApparel opened for business, they have developed a well-deserved reputation for selling styles and looks, not just brands. The company handpicks the best and hottest Asian fashion for their customers. IFApparel is careful to select products that are very highly sought after. The founders of the company go over their selection carefully and tediously to be sure they are choosing the best and most fashionable items for their customers.



The exciting and brand new collection was visible last month at the firm’s website http://www.ifapparel.com/. The collection combined the tremendous innovation of contemporary Asian and American fashion designers with a Post-K-Pop sensibility, and applied it to the way people will be thinking about fast fashion tomorrow. The website also highlighted how contemporary clothing designs reflect a range of influences, from reinterpretations of Western couture to reinvigorated NYC street fashion and much more.



“I am thrilled that the branding alone of IFApparel had gained so much attention even before we had officially launched our website,” said Allen Zeng, IFA’s Chief Operating Officer.



Founded by Ellen Hu (CEO of IFA), a Chinese fashion aficionado turned entrepreneur, the IFApparel collection presents a panoply of fast fashion at a discount--offering items like a Flower Feminine Blouse, Blazer with Slim Lapel, a Lace Overlay Dress, and much more. Cosmetics are also an integral part of the fast fashion expression and embody the sense of ready to wear clothing with the simple “I’m Loving It” feel the collection embraces. As Hu noted, fast fashion captures people’s fascination with elegance and effervescence – the essence of life in the 20teens of this century.



“Asian influences are shaping the way we think about color and movement all in the context of day to day living,” said Allen Zeng, Chief Operating Officer, adding that to help make sure customers get the best products possible, IFApparel hand picks every single piece in his company’s collection.



“The rise of import Asian fashion online’s popularity shows it will shoot across all demographics. Female fashion consumers who are in the U.S. are ready for a truly Asian trended fast-fashion experience,” he said.



IFApparel is currently getting ready for the large influx of Christmas, Holidays and New Year’s sales. They are currently offering their customers up to 25 percent off on select products. Anybody who would like to learn more about IFApparel and make a purchase for the holidays is welcome to visit the IFApparel online clothing outlet at any time.



About IFApparel

IFApparel distributes the most trending fashion in Asia, and offers broader fashion experience to female consumers in the United States by providing vivid street photo shootings of Asian models. The company hand selects the most stylish and hottest fashions. For more information, please visit http://www.ifapparel.com/



Media Contact:

Samuel Lam, NXTFactor Public Relations

212-868-0868

PR@NXTFactor.com