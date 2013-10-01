IFDA Event in Orlando includes Magline with Global Support by Dealer Network including Riekes Equipment

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Magline will be exhibiting at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923. This is the third conference in one month featuring Magline products. Magline is supported by a global network of extraordinary dealers.



One such dealer is Riekes Equipment Co., headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, which has enjoyed steady growth since 1936 when opening the operation. Riekes has been a Magline customer for more than a quarter century and now has nearly 100 employees, five sales and service facilities, and four additional locations. Technology has allowed the company to design all types of warehouse solutions with pick stations, forklifts, racking, and conveyor. Employees are kept up to date with training offered through the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. With an eye to the future, President Duncan Murphy and the management team gather once a year to lay out a strategic plan, “This plan has been vital to the company’s growth. They lay it out for us and we hop on board to make it happen.”



Magline National Sales Manager Bill Joseph agreed, noting, “Riekes Equipment is a valued Magline partner in a key metropolitan market. Murphy is a sharp operator who has a uniquely intuitive sense concerning next steps for his business and remains on the front edge of change.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209