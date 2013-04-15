Ifmoneywasnoobject.com Offers Luxury Brands and Other Cool Stuff Online

Ojai, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Ifmoneywasnoobject.com offers its customers a whole lot of cool stuff and information on luxury cars, private jets, fine arts, publications and more. True to its name, the website mainly caters to elite folks for whom money is no object but with its storehouse of information on various categories offers something for everybody.



The top story features an upcoming spring auction where Elli Buk’s Collection will be sold at Grogan. The company president, Michael Grogan states, "We have over 2,000 lots displayed in 15,000 square feet of gallery space. This exhibit is truly a sight to behold”. The luxury car tab of the website contains articles and news related to luxury cars. The latest news posted on the website on luxury cars reveals that the use of military plates was denied in luxury cars in China.



The website also contains various press releases and the latest announces the popularity of private jets among celebrities and athletes. Athletes and celebrities are people who make headlines every day, and the recent news relates their experience with private jets. Private Jets are not received as gifts by everyone, but who wouldn’t want to own a private jet. Nowadays there are Private jet charter services that offer excellent customer services to people who desire the lifestyle of a celebrity without having to worry about the cost and maintenance of owning a jet.



The news on yachts brings the latest trends and the spots to dock a megayacht. The destinations tab of the website covers news and details on various attractive places such as Vail, Aspen, Hawaii, the Hamptons and more. Apart from the news on destination, travel options, private jets etc., the website also contains news on various luxury brands. Latest deals of brands, shopping options, etc., are featured in the website.



The website also brings the latest updates to its visitors. The news is regularly updated in the website, and this will certainly provide users with knowledge on various aspects. Users also have the option to subscribe to the newsletters of the website. To know more details about the website, visit http://ifmoneywasnoobject.com/



About ifmoneywasnoobject.com

Ifmoneywasnoobject features daily news and products in various categories. The website covers a wide range of news subjects varying from luxury cars and brands to fine arts. The website in addition to new articles, feature blogs and press releases. The news featured in the website is a good source of knowledge for users and latest news is available at an instant through the website. News can be accessed through the website anytime.



Media Contact

Website: http://ifmoneywasnoobject.com/