IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) and Super Junction MOSFET (Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor) Growing at a CAGR of 11.6% During the Forecast Peri

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- In recent years, environment compatibility, energy efficiency, flexibility and cost reduction have emerged as critical global issues across the semiconductor industry. Over the years, the electronics industry has been launching various power semiconductor solutions, such as insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) and super junction MOSFETs (metal oxide field effect transistor). IGBTs and super junction MOSFETs are used in switching applications in different end-user applications, including uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), wind turbines, PV inverters, rail tractions, electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, and other industrial applications.



View Full Report With Complete TOC or Request Sample of This Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/igbt-and-super-junction-mosfet-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



The study titled “IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” aims to comparatively analyze these two power semiconductor products across various application segments and provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment. The application segments analyzed in this report include uninterrupted power supplies (UPS), wind turbines, photovoltaic (PV) inverters, rail traction, consumer applications, electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), motor drives, industrial applications, converters/adapters/chargers, lighting and others (servers, networking equipment, etc). Apart from this, the report also analyzes the discrete and module product types for both IGBT and super junction MOSFETs. The study attempts to provide a thorough coverage of the underlying technological and economic issues affecting the IGBT and super junction MOSFET business. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market, which has been further segmented into major geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight into each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence. The report identifies factors driving and restraining the growth, and future business opportunities in the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. The competitive landscape section in the report provides market share analysis of the major players in the global market in 2012.



Besides analyzing the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market segment-wise, the report includes profiles of major players covering their market position, business strategies and various recent developments pertaining to products and applications. The major companies covered in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology Inc (U.S.), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Semikron Inc (Germany.



The global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market is segmented as below:



Market Segmentation:



IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market, By Product Type

IGBT

Discrete IGBT

IGBT module

Super junction MOSFET

Discrete super junction MOSFET

Super junction MOSFET module

IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market, By Application

Residential

Uninterrupted power supply (UPS)

Wind turbines

Photovoltaic (PV) inverter

Rail traction

Consumer applications

Electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV)

Motor drives

Industrial applications

Converters, adapters and chargers

Lighting

Others (servers, telecom and networking devices, etc.)

IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/