IGBT Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Hitachi, ABB, SEMIKRON

Key Players in This Report Include:

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Fuji Electric (Japan), SEMIKRON (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor) (United States), Renesas Electronics (Japan), CRRC (China), Toshiba (Japan)



Definition:

The Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) acts as a minority carrier device with high input impendence as well as capability to carry bipolar current. It integrates MOSFET technology with the external performance of the bipolar transistors. These insulated gate bipolar transistors have number of advantages over the conventional MOSFET such as greater power generation. It can be used in number of applications including power electronics, uninterruptable power supplies and many others.



Market Trends:

Introduction to IGBTs in Electric cars and Hybrid Vehicles

Adoption of Yole Methodology



Market Drivers:

Negligible On State Voltage Drop due to Minimum Resistance

Increasing Adoption in Renewable Energy Production



Market Opportunities:

Growing Application of Renewable Electricity Sources in offshore wind turbines

Increasing Demand for Replacement of Old Power Infrastructures



The Global IGBT Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Discrete IGBT, Modular IGBT), Application (Energy and Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter, UPS), Power Rating (High-Power (300-1200 A), Medium-Power (150-300 A), Low-Power (> 150 A)), End User (EV/HEV, Renewables, UPS, Rail, Motor Drives, Industrial, Commercial)



Global IGBT market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the IGBT market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the IGBT

- -To showcase the development of the IGBT market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the IGBT market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the IGBT

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the IGBT market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



