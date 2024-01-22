Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "IGBT Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the IGBT market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Fuji Electric (Japan), SEMIKRON (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (Fairchild Semiconductor) (United States), Renesas Electronics (Japan), CRRC (China) and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).



Scope of the Report of IGBT: IGBT stands for insulated-gate bipolar transistor it is a power transistor that combines an input MOS and an output bipolar transistor. It integrates MOSFET technology with the external performance of the bipolar transistors. These insulated gate bipolar transistors have number of advantages over the conventional MOSFET such as greater power generation. IGBT is widely used for industrial applications such as inverter systems and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), consumer applications such as air conditioners and induction cookers, and automotive applications such as electric vehicle (EV) motor controllers. The IGBT market can maintain its strong growth trajectory and play a crucial role in advancing various sectors, from clean energy to smart cities and beyond.



Market Development Activities:

In November 2023, MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc., has announced the acquisition of Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. This strategic move positions MINEBEA MITSUMI as a major player in the power semiconductor market, with significant implications for the industry. The acquisition of Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device by MINEBEA MITSUMI is a significant development in the power semiconductor industry. It has the potential to reshape the competitive landscape and drive innovation in this critical sector.



In March 2023, Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH has launched a new device GT30J65MRB IGBT intended for use within power factor correction (PFC) circuits within air conditioners, home appliances, and power supplies for industrial equipment, and many other use cases. The new GT30J65MRB is a 60A-rated N-channel IGBT device housed in a TO-3P(N) package and based upon Toshiba's latest generation technology with an optimized internal trench structure. This significantly enhances switching losses which are typically 0.35mJ



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Punch Through IGBT (PT-IGBT), Non-Punch Through IGBT (NPT-IGBT)), Application (Automotive, Energy, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Others), Power Rating (High-Power (301-1200 A), Medium-Power (150-300 A), Low-Power (< 150 A)), Sales Channel (Offline (Electronic Component Retailers, Others), Online (E-commerce Website, Manufacturers Websites)), End User (Industrial, Commercial, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2030



Opportunities:

Developing Modules & Packaging of IGBT and Integrating sensors and communication capabilities into IGBT modules



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



