IGE+XAO / Consolidated Turnover for 2012/2013 a Successful Year

Colomiers, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- Over the 4th quarter of 2012/2013, IGE+XAO’s turnover is a continuation of the preceding quarters with growth amounting to 5.2%, reaching 6,450,901 euros. As such, over the period, the Group had growth in its activities of 5.1% at 24,568,160 euros. In a difficult economic climate, this good change is the result of a successful launch of the new versions of its most widely distributed products - SEE Electrical and SEE Electrical Expert - combined with the good momentum of sales in the countries in Northern Europe and in Asia.



Over the year, the activity of IGE+XAO was particularly dense with the creation of a sales subsidiary in Turkey, the launching of a new SaaS type sales method (Freedom Next) as well as the development of new software versions, that can be marketed right at the beginning of 2014.



With its solid fundamentals and while still retaining its high level of profitability, the Group intends to pursue its development according to two major objectives: commercial conquest and innovation, with respectively, the creation of a subsidiary in Mexico and the continuation of its efforts in terms of research and development which amount to 25% of the turnover over the period.



About IGE+XAO

For over 27 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and ensuring the maintenance of a range of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software. These Electrical CAD software applications have been designed to help manufacturers design and maintain the electrical section of any installation. IGE+XAO has built a complete range of Electrical CAD software applications designed for all industry fields.The IGE+XAO Group has almost 373 employees spread out in 26 locations and 17 countries. With more than 70,000 licenses sold throughout the world, IGE+XAO is a reference in its domain. For more information, visit http://www.ige-xao.com



IGE+XAO Contacts :

Analysts/ Investors: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group) : +33(0)5 62 74 36 36

IGE+XAO Group, 25 Blvd Victor Hugo - BP 90312- 31773 Colomiers cedex - France

Phone:+33 (0) 5 62 74 36 36 - Fax: +33 (0) 5 62 74 36 37

Web site : http://www.ige-xao.com

Listed on Euronext Paris- NYSE Euronext - Indice CAC Mid & SmallÂ® - ISIN FR 0000030827



Press Contact :

Christian Colin, +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36



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