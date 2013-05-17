Igloo Estate Agents Hamilton Offer Top Letting Tips for Property Owners

Hamilton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- The real estate market has taken a beating in both the U.S. and the UK in recent years, and many property owners have given up on the idea of selling—hoping for property values to appreciate. Although housing values are on the rise, homeowners looking to move rather than sell are faced with the challenge of how best to let [rent out] their properties. Igloo Estate agents, Hamilton , today announced the release of its top letting tips sheet for owners of property.



According to Janice Kerr, Sales and Letting Manager at Igloo, “Some people let as a source of income and some people let when they are unable to sell their properties. Finding the right tenant(s) can be a challenge, so we provide a wide range of services that make the letting process easy.” Janice Kerr outlines the following letting tips for interested parties:



1. Set a realistic rental value, based on research of the surrounding market. Properties priced correctly, rent quickly.



2. Ensure utilities and facilities are in good working order; make minor repairs as necessary or consider rent reductions if tenants will take on additional responsibilities.



3. Advertise online, with reputable tenant letting portals. Photos should be of high quality and accurately represent the property location and amenities.



4. Conduct full credit/reference checks (without exception!), to ensure the integrity of potential letters.



5. Hire an experienced letting agent to perform management duties, as the tasks associated with letting are time consuming.



Igloo Estate Agents charge no upfront fees. The company offers a comprehensive letting service that includes tenant screening, property viewings, and the organization of landlord insurances and rent guarantees, to name just a few. Above all else igloo has an average turn around period of 27 days to let out your property. The company also employs a team of tradesmen that perform minor to essential repairs and full refurbishments if necessary.



In addition to letting services, Igloo Estate Agents are experts when it comes to buying or selling properties. For more information, visit the Igloo Estate Agents site: http://www.thinkigloo.co.uk/



About Igloo Estate Agents

Igloo Estate Agents opened in 2007 with one, simple goal: Challenge and change the status quo of estate agencies. In a few short years, this goal has become a reality—Igloo Estate Agents, Hamilton, are industry leaders, well-known for providing the utmost in customer service and service affordability. To learn more about buying, selling or letting UK properties, visit the Igloo Estate Agents site: http://www.thinkigloo.co.uk/



