Ignite Fat Burning System: Safe and Effective Way to Lose 8 - 15 Pounds in 8 Days

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Weight loss can be an agonizingly slow process---until now. Xyngular’s Ignite products have been capturing a lot of attention lately because they blast away unwanted pounds in a matter of days. Lose 8 - 15 pounds In 8 days through the Xyngular Ignite Fat Burning System that includes six incomparable all-natural supplements.



The product line, developed by scientists to contain only purely natural ingredients as well as all nutritional substances the body needs, includes: metabolism booster and fat burner “Accelerate”; “Flush” for colon cleansing and digestive support; calorie-absorbing “Cheat”; protein- and amino acid-rich “Lean” nutritional drink; appetite suppressant “Xyng Fuel 4 Life” for long lasting energy and “Superfruit Blend,” an acai berry-rich fruit drink. These products are from the very popular Core4 weight loss package.



Ignite weight loss testimonials about the success enjoyed from these products include this from Joan Morehead: “Personally, I’ve decreased my weight by 19 pounds and, more impressively, I have melted 27 inches from my body! By enjoying the Xyngular products, I look better, feel better, my clothes fit better and my husband says there is less of me to hug! I told him to hold on tight; we're just getting started!”



Here’s another testimonial, from Arnold Thompson: “Once I stopped playing sports, my weight ballooned and I found myself about 130 pounds overweight. I tried every diet imaginable with no results to speak of. Then I ordered Ignite and in five months I lost 95 pounds. This product line literally saved my life.”



Xyngular’s weight loss products have been used by thousands of satisfied clients who changed their lives once and for all. They not only lost weight, but they changed own lifestyle, which in turn has brought them better and long lasting body health. If people look good , they feel good and they are happier.



Dropping pounds literally can save some people’s lives; for some people, losing weight simply means a new, healthier lifestyle. Natural wellness products like those from Xyngular let people who want to lose extra weight drop the pounds safely and quickly.



Consumers who use the product line do not have to change their diet in any way to see results. The product line’s healthy, all-natural ingredients allow the body to gain energy while becoming a virtual fat-burning machine. Success with the products prompts people to become healthier eaters and calorie burning becomes even more efficient.



About Xyngular

Xyngular was launched on December 1, 2009 to help people lose weight quickly and safely by using products with all-natural ingredients. To date, thousands of people have achieved their dreams with the Ignite Fat Burning System. Xyngular, based in Utah, has become a leader in the fitness and health industry. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on its products. For more information, please visit www.xyngular-ignite-fat-burning.com.