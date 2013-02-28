iGrade for Teacher: Empower Educators with New Features

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- The premier GradeBook and Attendance app for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad, released its version 3.2.



With an improved and faster navigation, the latest version of IGrade for Teacher includes more features to assist educators get organized and save time while providing an unparallel flexibility to manage student and class data. In addition to its superb functionalities, now teachers will be able to record important custom events in the classroom such as “Good Behaviour”, “Go to the principal’s office” or any custom event set by the teacher and at the same time show relevant student statistics with beautiful graphs.



Version 3.2 also includes the option to record subscriptions, participations and donations for fundraising events in the classroom as well as the possibility to export the student’s reports as PDF, e-mail or use AirPrint to print them directly from the device.



IGrade for Teacher is the Top Gradebook app for apple devices. Its slick and highly effective user interface facilitate teacher’s organization in the classroom. The app helps teachers to be more knowledgeable, efficient and to communicate better with the student and parents. It includes an ultra attendance module, new weight options to calculate GPA and the ability to mass email students and parents.



iGrade for Teacher is part of a suite of productivity iPhone/ipad Applications by Zysco .Other versions of the family include iGrade for Soccer, iGrade for Psychologist and iGrade for Social Worker, among others.



For additional information on iGrade for Teacher, go to iGrade.co



Link: www.zyscompany.com

Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/igrade-teachers-gradebook/id478875526?mt=8



About Zysco

Zysco is dedicated to empower the new Mobile Generation with intuitive and sophisticated Productivity Applications. Although focused on the consumer market with a suite of iOS Applications, we are also delivering enterprise solutions for selected clients