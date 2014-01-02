iGreen Marketing Gains Plaudits for Full Spectrum Marketing Solution to Small Businesses

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Web design is a necessity for most businesses that do not have the man power or resources to spend time up-skilling themselves in this specialized field. What’s more, having the skills does not create the experience and creative flair that makes a good website great. Indeed, many companies struggle when starting out with creating an identity around their core concept which informs how their business will be defined. south florida website design company iGreen Marketing are one of the few companies in the world with the broad suite of expertise sufficient to provide a grass-roots concept to implementation of business identity, including everything from the logo to website to the content and most importantly being found.



iGreen is the most comprehensive web design, graphic design, content and seo company in south florida, and has a whole gallery dedicated to its latest products on behalf of clients, which include web design, graphic design, logo design, content creation and distribution and search engine optimization. This is an ideal service for start ups and small to medium businesses who want to make an immediate impact.



Equally, iGreen serve established businesses and national companies, and have been successful due to their willingness to take ultimate responsibility for the campaigns they create, with a ‘watch it grow’ promise that allows clients to contract them and let them do the work to create the desired result without constant supervision and micromanaging.



A spokesperson for iGreen Marketing explained, “We provide regular service reports on exactly what it is we’re doing so interested parties are never black-boxed. Our clients are always so satisfied with the comprehensiveness of our approach to everything we do that excitement is the feeling they get when our reports come in, because we do everything we can to ensure work of the highest quality is delivered and SEO results see rankings climbing consistently higher. We provide the best solutions for everything online to clients throughout Florida and the US. A recent survey of our existing clients saw amazing feedback thanks to our integrated team approach and the measurable results we are able to achieve. ”



About iGreen Marketing

iGreen Marketing is a South Florida full service marketing agency. iGreen offers high end website design, SEO & SEM management, print advertising, print ad and graphic design. Working on behalf of the south Florida community for years, the company creates logos, graphic suites and brand identities, build and maintain websites, and provide and distribute content in a wide range of formats. For more information please visit: http://igreenmarketing.com/