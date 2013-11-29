IGreen View Optoelectronic Co Ltd Offers Unique and High Quality HD IP Cameras at Competitive Prices

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The website of IGreen View Optoelectronic reveals that the company offers creatively designed and superb quality cameras at affordable prices. It provides unique i-view technology to the clients through its remarkable products and helps save the labor cost. The company’s HD IP Camera inherits attractive features like highest horizontal revolution, ICR filter switching function, waterproof level, lighting protection, night and day surveillance facility, and conch appearance along with the option to adjust the camera to multiple angles.



As per the website, the camera consists of a motion detection and privacy mask along with real WDR function. Another innovative camera they have is called HD-SDI Vandal Proof Dome Camera. It includes varied attractive features which help in fulfilling one’s requirements of capturing images in an incessant manner. It consists of 1080 p high-definition real-time outputs along with low illumination and 3D digital noise reduction function. It involves a video signal output, a support system and SMPTE292M standard. One can avail a thorough fog function and 96 times digital amplification system. It includes privacy shelter, mobile detection and various kinds of auxiliary functions.



The website affirms that Vandal Proof Cameras are not very heavy in weight and are optimized in size. The lens is very powerful and is of advanced technology. High Speed Dome Cameras offered by the company are unique in design and are of good quality. It includes inbuilt TVS4000V surge-proof, lightening-proof and wave-proof. It inherits an all-day protection cover and an inbuilt constant temperature device. It provides effective communication system along with inbuilt multi-protocols. It has a display function of Pan Position and zoom.



According to the website, these cameras include a fan enable function which helps in pre-setting the temperature to start-up the fan. The temperature display function assists in surveying the temperature inside the dome. One can attain an inbuilt memory store function along with memorizer that can help store parameters of the camera and functions related to a PTZ. It involves low power consumption design, fast disassemble and installation structure as well as support hot plugging. One can grab detailed info about their different camera by logging on to the website http://www.igvtech.com/ .



About IGreen View Optoelectronic Co Ltd

IGreen View Optoelectronic Co Ltd is a famous CCTV product manufacturer in China. It has been established in 2002 and offers a wide range of OEM services. It is affirmed as the earliest company involved in researching and producing 3G Wireless products. The varied kinds of products offered by the company includes Elevator Cameras, 3G Cameras, IR Waterproof Cameras, Spy Cameras, IP Cameras and many more. The company offers free technical support and 2-year warranty with the CCTV products.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Ms. Juliet

Telephone: 86-755-36528967

Email: juliet@igreenview.com

Website: http://www.igvtech.com/