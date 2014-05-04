Igus Announces Winners for Fourth Vector Award for Inspiring Applications with Energy Chains

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2014 -- Exciting, unusual and exemplary. Every two years igus GmbH accords the vector award in recognition of special applications with energy chain systems. This time among them were interesting solutions from around the world showing the immense diversity of applications with energy chains. The winners from the 195 submissions from 28 countries were presented at the Hanover Show 2014.



The great variety of applications in mechanical and plant engineering submitted for the fourth vector award, even featured a small and delicate low profile chain in a CNC hybrid machine right through to a large heavy-duty energy chain with 500 metres of travel in a coking plant. The jury, consisting of representatives of specialist media, business and research, had the difficult task of choosing the winners from among the 195 entrances. Applicants from Canada to South Korea display the versatile and high-power potentials of plastic energy chains. The vector trophy and prize money of 1,000 to 5,000 Euros were distributed as awards at the Hanover Show.



Extraordinary storage and retrieval unit is gilded

The winner of the golden vector this year is the University of Duisburg-Essen. A high-bay warehouse system was developed that works fast, saving space. A transport platform with a gripper moves from one point of the shelf to the other via eight wire ropes clamped in a parallel motion. In order to prevent the required cables from interfering with the rapid movements, they are wound and unwound on an e-spool and securely guided within the energy chain.



Silver vector for high-speed application

This time the silver goes to the company FronTone from Austria. In this lightning-fast application, one to two high-speed cameras with up to 750 m/s² acceleration reached a speed of 21 m/s on a carbon carrier system. This is necessary due to the cameras being used in crash tests of vehicles and vehicle parts thus the motor, feedback and camera cables can be carried smoothly.



Bronze for metalworking

The Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG was awarded the 2014 bronze vector for its servo-controlled punching and bending machine. Here a number of different igus energy chains with reverse bending radius are used, which protect the cables routed to the individual units from dirt and damage caused by punching slugs.



Special vector for a special stage show

A special mention was granted by the jury to the submission of Wicreations from Belgium. The company’s spotlight installation was used during the South American tour of the Mexican singer Alejandro Fernandez. These so-called "Venetian blinds" consist of five individual boxes, each with three moving spotlights. The individual boxes that can be adjusted separately,are also dynamic and interconnect by zigzag chains from igus to supply energy and data to the spotlights.



All information about the competition and the whole range of all submissions - including those from the past few years - are available at http://www.igus.in/wpck/3338/vectoraward



About igus India

igus® operations in India started in the year 1998 with head quarters in Bangalore. igus offers widest range of products that includes polymer bearings, igubal® spherical bearings, DryLin® linear bearings & guide systems enable them to serve the whole industrial establishments in India from a small work shop to huge industrial establishments.



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